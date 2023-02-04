Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Voice Cast for Final Upper Ranks Members

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning this Spring with its third season of episodes adapting the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and now the anime is filling out Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks with some key additions to the voice cast! Following the Entertainment District arc early last year (that showed Tanjiro Kamado and the others just how strong members of the Upper Ranks really were), it was quickly confirmed that the series would be returning for a new wave of episodes. But these episodes will feature some of the biggest fights and moments yet.

Demon Slayer will be returning for Season 3 of the anime some time this Spring, and as we get closer to its special world tour premiering its first episode around the world, the anime is filling out the voice cast for the final members of the Upper Ranks only previously teased in the second season. With a new teaser trailer showing them off, it's been revealed that the final members of the Upper Ranks include Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko:

What to Expect for Demon Slayer Season 3

While the anime has previously seen some of Doma in action, the rest of the Upper Ranks members will be fully mobilizing with the Swordsmith Village arc of the anime. With Daki and Gyutaro being defeated during the second season, Muzan's no longer going to be holding back as the threats of the series will only be getting stronger as Tanjiro and the others get stronger in their own ways as well. This means we'll see the other Upper Ranks getting into the fights against some other new members of the Hashira as well.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is currently slated to debut some time this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and that means there's still time to catch up with the anime before it happens. You can currently find the first two seasons and Mugen Train feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to see what all the fuss is about before the new episodes hit.

