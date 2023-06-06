Demon Slayer Gives Muichiro a Heartbreaking Family Reunion

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the climax of the anime's take on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime has given the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito a rather heartbreaking family reunion. As Demon Slayer Season 3 quickly approaches its final two episodes, the anime has been spending time highlighting Muichiro as he's been developing as a character fairly quickly since he was reintroduced back to the action of the anime. It was here that fans found out about his tragic past.

Demon Slayer Season 3 helped Muichiro break through his amnesia problems in the fight against the Upper Rank Gyokko, and a flashback revealed that he not only lost his parents in the span of a single day, but lost his twin brother Yuichiro in an attack from a demon. But as he ends the fight with Gyokko in the newest episode of Demon Slayer, fans also get to see Muichiro get some much needed closure in this regard as he ends up seeing his family one last time on the brink of death.

Demon Slayer: The Tokito Family Reunion Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 sees Muichiro being able to finally defeat Gyokko now that he's unlocked his own Demon Slayer mark, and with the return of his memories is much stronger than ever before. It's a rather huge victory for the Hashira, but ultimately ends up tragic as he starts to be on the brink of death afterwards. It's here that he sees the members of his family, including his twin brother Yuichiro, comforting him after everything he's gone through so far. His family urges him that everything has turned out fine, and the usually emotionless Muichiro ends up breaking down in tears.

He's finally able to break through all of the blocks he's had on him through Demon Slayer Season 3 as a whole, and following this family reunion it's clear that the Mist Hashira will be a much fuller person than ever before. But that won't be seen until the next season as Demon Slayer still has to wrap up the fight against the Upper Rank Four Hantengu in the final two episodes of the season.

What did you think of Muichiro's journey in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!