Demon Slayer Season 3 Gives Muichiro a Major Victory: Watch

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the climax of its run with its final few episodes airing this Spring, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has given the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito a major victory! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been working through the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and the latest episodes have shifted their focus to Muichiro as he has been dealing with Gyokko's watery trap. But after regaining his formerly lost memories through the endeavor, Muichiro has reached a stronger level than ever before heading into the latest episode.

Demon Slayer Season 3 began Muichiro's fight against Gyokko in full with the newest episode of the anime and he's much stronger than before as he was able to unlock a Demon Slayer mark much like Tanjiro had been able to in the past. Notably the first Hashira to do so in the anime, it's also a notable move in Demon Slayer's newest episode as Muichiro also officially brought his fight against Gyokko to an end in a relatively quick fashion thanks to a full display of his Mist Breathing abilities.

Demon Slayer: Who Wins Muichiro vs. Gyokko?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 kicked off the fight between Muichiro and Gyokko for real, and Muichiro does not take Gyokko seriously one bit. Gyokko takes things to the next level by revealing the true form that he had been hiding in his pots, but Muichiro showed no real reaction to it. He even approached the fight in the same way as he tapped into his newly revived anger to reach into himself and fight hard for the first real time we've seen him in the third season thus far.

With the fight actually beginning in full and both of them taking things seriously for the first real time, fans also got to see the real strengths of Muichiro's Mist Breathing. With a final technique that covered the area in a mist, and Gyokko unable to follow each of Muichiro's movements, the fight ends when Muichiro quickly beheads Gyokko before he is able to even recognize the fact that his head was cut off.

It was a strong showing for Muichiro, but what did you think of Muichiro vs. Gyokko overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!