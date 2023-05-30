Demon Slayer Season 3 Flashback Unlocks the Mist Hashira's Darkest Moment

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been diving into the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's past with the latest episodes of the anime, but the flashback from the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc unlocked the darkest moment tucked away in Muichiro's past that he himself forgot all about! While the majority of Demon Slayer Season 3 thus far has been focusing on how Tanjiro Kamado and the others are dealing with Hantengu's wild powers, the latest episode of the Demon Slayer anime has brought Muichiro back to the center stage as he tries to deal with Gyokko's odd abilities too.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc left Muichiro at quite the distressing stage as while he was able to break free from Gyokko's prison thanks to Kotetsu's help, it was still quite the huge mountain to climb for the rest of the fight ahead. Making matters even more eye opening is the fact that the formerly amnesiac Muichiro was able to make a major breakthrough and reach a new stage of power thanks to remembering a particularly distressing moment from his past: the death of his brother.

Demon Slayer: Who Is Yuichiro?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 sees Muichiro looking back into his past as it's explained that he's been struggling to remember, and it's why he's been so distant from everyone else. After losing both their mother and father within a single day, Muichiro and his twin brother Yuichiro were left to fend for themselves. Muichiro was kind while Yuichiro was cold, but things changed when a demon attacked the two of them. Yuichiro was maimed in the process, but Muichiro unleashed such a massive rage that he pinned down the demon with brutal attacks until daybreak.

Yuichiro lost his life in the attack, but it was here that Muichiro learned that Yuichiro was only harsh to him because it was the only way he really knew how to care for his brother. But in remembering this rage, and remembering what got him to this point as a Hashira, Muichiro was able to unlock a Demon Slayer Mark of his own as he now readies to take on Gyokko in full as Demon Slayer Season 3 enters its final slate of episodes.

