Demon Slayer Season 3 Debuts Nezuko's Greatest Power

Demon Slayer season 3 has come to an end, and what a ride it has been. Since the Swordsmith Village arc began, all eyes have been on Tanjiro and his sister. This past season has put the Demon Slayer siblings in dire straits, but we had faith they'd pull through. And in the finale of season 3, we watch as Nezuko Kamado finally unlocked her greatest power to date.

So beware! There are spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3 below. You have been warned!

As you can imagine, the extended finale of Demon Slayer season 3 had plenty to do as its villains had to be dealt with. It came down to Tanjiro to finish the Upper Moon battle, and he did so with Nezuko at hand. As the sun began to rise, the pair found themselves at odds with what to do next, and it was there Nezuko chose to expose herself to the sun in order to save some other humans.

Obviously, such a move is deadly to demons, and Tanjiro was left in total disbelief. He thought his sister was dead, but as it turned out, fate had other plans for Nezuko. She did not die from her exposure to sunlight; Instead, the young demon healed from the sun and managed to walk back to Tanjiro to his total shock.

It turns out Nezuko is now a chosen demon, and it has given her the unheard ability to withstand sunlight. This is the exact same gift Muzan has spent ages hunting for, and it has caused him to hunt it down. Now, Nezuko has been gifted possession of the power no doubt because of the way she treats humanity as an ally. So of course, Muzan is going to gun for Nezuko because of her power.

We will get to see the reach of Nezuko's powers soon enough as Demon Slayer has confirmed its legacy will carry on. The anime announced its fourth season early today, and it will tackle the Hashira Training arc. At this time, no release window has been given for the anime, but fans are hopeful Demon Slayer's studio drops an update on season 4 before long.

What do you think about Nezuko's new power boost? Did you see this coming from Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.