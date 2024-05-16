Studio Orange Talks CG Animation's Place in The Anime World

CG animation in the anime medium has been a controversial subject, as there are many fans that feel the artistic style might not be able to live up to the traditional 2-D style. The newer method of animation isn't going away any time soon however, as big franchises such as Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and Lupin The Third have implemented CG animation in their series. In a new interview, one of the biggest studios that employ CG in their projects, Studio Orange, has shared its creator's thoughts on the past and the future of the style in the anime world.

Studio Orange first opened its doors in 2004, spending decades creating some major additions to the anime world. In recent years, Orange has worked on projects including Trigun Stampede, Land of The Lustrous, Beastars, and Godzilla Singular Point to name a few. In talking about the history of CG in the anime medium, Orange's founder Eiji Onomoto revealed that he wasn't always confident in creating a production house that focused only on computer-generated animation.

(Photo: Studio Orange)

Studio Orange's Founder Talks CG

In chatting with Comic Natalie, Onomoto discussed his initial anxiety about opening Studio Orange, "At that time, the demand for CG in the anime industry was growing as a way to fill in the gaps that were difficult to handle with traditional animation. The situation was so unstable that I honestly wasn't sure if a CG-only production company could continue to generate profits."

Eiji then talked about how Land of The Lustrous became a changing point for Stuido Orange, "As the main contractor, more people became aware of Orange. This project is still considered one of our flagship works". From a creator's perspective, it was a significant milestone in making CG more accepted by anime fans. Previously, we had positive feedback with robots, but 'Land of the Lustrous' showed that CG characters could be embraced. Since then, we've continually improved our quality and varied our expressions, all based on the foundation laid by 'Land of the Lustrous.'"

Studio Orange's future at the moment looks bright. With the final season of Beastars set to begin this year on Netflix, Trigun Stampede is prepping to release its final episodes, though the latter's release window remains a mystery.

Via Comic Natalie