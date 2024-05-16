Netflix's Ultraman: Rising Trailer Released

Ultraman: Rising will be introducing fans to a whole new take on Ultraman when it debuts with Netflix later this Summer, and now the first full trailer for the new animated movie has been released! Tsuburaya Productions has been increasing Ultraman's notoriety around the world in the last few years with several new projects that have brought the classic Tokusatsu hero to the forefront in many new ways. Ultraman: Rising is likely going to be the biggest of these efforts, however, as Tsuburaya Productions has teamed up with Netflix and Industrial Light & Magic for a new and fully animated take on the Tokusatsu icon.

Reimagining the Ultraman franchise with a brand new story, characters, and more, Ultraman: Rising will be finally releasing with Netflix next month. The first full trailer for the animated film finally also gives fans the first real look at not only the hero in motion, but also the main core of the story that seems to be a much different take than fans of the classic series might be used to seeing. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new animated film (and its upcoming screening during the Annecy International Animation Festival), you can check out the newest trailer for Ultraman: Rising in the video above.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Ultraman: Rising?

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Ultraman: Rising will be releasing on Netflix around the world on June 14th. The voice cast for the film includes the likes of Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender) Keone Young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), Julia Harriman, and more.

As for what to expect from this new take on the long running Tokusatsu franchise, Netflix teases what to expect from Ultraman: Rising as such, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."