My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 Preview Released: Watch

The final battle is nigh as My Hero Academia is focusing on the calm before the storm in its next episode. Thanks to Star And Stripe buying Class 1-A the time they need to work on their Quirks, season seven has released a new preview showing off Deku and his fellow students in training mode. On the flip side, Shigaraki and All For One are doing some prepping of their own as the former is attempting to rebuild his body for the challenges ahead.

My Hero Academia's seventh season started with a bang, as America's number one hero found herself trying to take down Shigaraki. Despite having an all-powerful Quirk in "New Order", Kathleen Bate found herself unable to survive her encounter with the latest wielder of All For One as the young villain was able to deliver a touch that would decay Star And Stripe. Luckily, Kathleen had one final gambit before her Quirk was absorbed by Shigaraki and used for evil, placing a rule on the power that would destroy all other Quirks it shared a body with. Unfortunately for the heroes, the young villain was able to survive thanks to passing off New Order to an unsuspecting criminal, but it has bought the young heroes some much-needed time.

My Hero Academia Season Seven Episode 3 Preview

One week isn't a lot of time, but Deku and the rest of Class 1-A are adamant about being as prepared as possible for the last battle against All For One and his forces. As manga fans have witnessed in the printed story, each of the heroes will get their own moment to shine in the final arc's battle. With the likes of Dabi, Toga, Spinner, and more still trying to create a world that favors the strong, defeating the League of VIllains isn't going to be easy.

My Hero Academia's manga, without going too deep into spoiler territory, is about to end its final battle against the villains. While creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated how many chapters the series has left, it's clear that the mangaka is looking to end things with a bang.

