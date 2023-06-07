Demon Slayer Surprises With a New Rengoku Save

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the final episodes of the Swordsmith Village Arc as both the Mist and Love Hashiras are now at the center of the action, but the newest episode of the series revealed that Kyojuro Rengoku is surprisingly still making major saves from beyond the grave! Rengoku continues to be one of the major standouts of the Demon Slayer anime thus far because despite his limited screen time, the Flame Hashira made a huge impact on Tanjiro Kamado (and fans) with everything he was able to do during the massively popular Mugen Train feature film several arcs ago.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has settled the fight between the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Upper Rank Gyokko with its newest episode, and thankfully it had some great updates for some of the characters who seemed to be at death's door during the fight. Kotetsu was thought to be killed in a previous episode, and thankfully it's revealed that he escaped taking a fatal wound thanks to holding onto the hilt from Rengoku's sword that got passed down to Tanjiro. Meaning Rengoku is still having an impact on the other Hashira after all this time.

Demon Slayer: How Does Rengoku Save Kotetsu?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 sees Muichiro taking out the Upper Rank Gyokko with relative ease when he finally fights seriously, but he's left weakened and unable to do much else after such a taxing fight. It's here that Kotetsu emerges from the forest and reveals that thankfully he is not only not dead from one of Gyokko's demons, but that strike to his chest was actually blocked by Rengoku's sword hilt that Tanjiro made him hold onto to use for Tanjiro's next sword.

It's a moment that really gets to Muichiro as he remembers when Rengoku helped to instill confidence in him as a fellow member of the Hashira. It also goes to show that following Tengen's callback to Rengoku in the last season, Rengoku was likely the key member of the Hashira that helped the others along. He's still managed to influence things from beyond the grave thanks to his impact on everyone, and it's something that will carry the Hashira into the future of the series.

