WWE SmackDown Casually Drops Massive Demon Slayer Spoilers

It can be quite difficult to avoid major spoilers for an anime or manga you're jumping into for the first time, so consider it a surprise that WWE fans weren't safe as a massive spoiler for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was casually dropped as part of the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown's commentary! Demon Slayer Season 3 is currently tearing up screens as the most popular new anime of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but despite its reach, there are still many fans who have yet to see or read any of the series' anime or manga releases yet.

While it's technically the most well known spoiler for the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie leading into the events of Demon Slayer Season 2, Kyojuro Rengoku's fate in the anime is still a massive moment that pushes main star Tanjiro Kamado in a huge new direction. But now there are fans of WWE Friday Night SmackDown who know what happen to Rengoku as the character's fate was casually snuck into the commentary from Wade Barrett hyping up a huge match coming to the WWE Backlash premium live event this weekend:

i wasn't ready for Wade Barrett talking about Demon Slayer pic.twitter.com/AibVkh25Im — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) May 6, 2023

How Does the WWE Spoil Demon Slayer?

In the clip shared by @Maffewgregg on Twitter, WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett alludes to the fact that WWE Superstar (and known Demon Slayer fan) Zelina Vega has been showing off a look reminiscent of Demon Slayer's Rengoku. As Vega is challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship at WWE Backlash this weekend, Barrett basically jokes that Rengoku died in the series and Vega's chances at the championship title could end up sharing the same fate.

Not only is it a dig at both Rengoku and Vega for their fights against their "demonic" opponents, it's also just a casual spoiler for any Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime fans who have yet to catch up with the current events of the anime or manga. But if you wanted to check it out, you can find all of Demon Slayer's anime run (including the Mugen Train movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think of WWE SmackDown sneaking in this spoilery shout out to Demon Slayer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!