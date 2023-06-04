Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Gyokko's True Form

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the final episodes of the anime taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer has revealed the final form that the Upper Rank Gyokko had at his disposal! Demon Slayer Season 3 kicked things up a notch for Tanjiro Kamado and the others as not only did fans get to see two Hashira coming back to the anime to join the fight this time around, but there were also two members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks that made their move as well.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has shifted the focus away from Tanjiro's fight against Hantengu and his Emotion Demons back to the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's fight against the Upper Five, Gyokko. After a flashback that reminded Muichiro of just how much he's been through before actually becoming a member of the Hashira in the previous episode, the newest episode of Demon Slayer kicked off the fight against Gyokko in full. And it's here that Gyokko left the safety of his pots and revealed his...underwhelming final form.

Demon Slayer: Gyokko's Final Form Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 sees Muichiro begin to take the fight seriously against Gyokko, and it was the same for the Upper Rank demon as well. Angered over the fact that Muichiro didn't seem to care about his "art" or his creations, Gyokko decides to up the ante with the reveal of his true form inside the pots. Hilariously enough, it's not too different from the Gyokko we've seen already. Shedding his skin to avoid one of Muichiro's attacks, Gyokko reveals a snake like scaled form that was apparently much stronger than his form before.

Noting that he's been working on these scales within the pot, and it was a form that only three people have seen, his final form is ultimately unimpressive to Muichiro. It's not too much of a change, and Gyokko's grandstanding over it (and Muichiro's subsequent blank reaction) made it for a much more hilarious reveal than a potentially terrifying one. Thankfully, the fight doesn't last much longer after this form is revealed.

How did you feel about Gyokko's final form in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!