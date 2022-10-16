Demon Slayer Season 3 Sets Release Date for Next Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work on coming back for Season 3 of the anime, and a new update has set the release date for the next big trailer for the series! It's going to be a bit of a wait! The second season wrapped up its run earlier this year with the Entertainment District arc, and thus fans have been waiting ever since to see how the anime would be taking on the next steps from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. As it turns out, the plan was to bring the series back for a full season adapting the Swordsmith Village arc.

Announced to be in the works when the second season wrapped up its run, Demon Slayer has shown very little from the Swordsmith Village arc so far outside of the first trailer teasing some of the new fights coming Tanjiro Kamado's way. It's been some time since that, and will unfortunately be a bit longer before we get a new trailer as it's been announced that Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be debuting a new trailer on December 10th as part of a special rebroadcast of the Mugen Train arc overseas:

When Demon Slayer had revealed a mysterious tease set for October 15th, there was a hope that it would be a trailer for the new season. Unfortunately, this teased update was the announcement that fans would get a new look at the Swordsmith Village arc during this rebroadcast on December 10th. It's yet to be revealed what fans can expect from this new trailer, but there is quite a lot that we still don't know about not only the progress, but the potential release for the new season yet either.

There's currently no release window or date set for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, but the staff and cast from the first two seasons and Mugen Train movie will be returning for the new season. This new fight will also bring the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, into the proceedings as a new wave of threats comes our heroes' ways more so than seen in the first few adventures so far.

