Demon Slayer Reveals First Look at Swordsmith Village Arc With New Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the first look at the anime’s take on the Swordsmith Village arc with the first trailer for Season 3 of the series! Koyoharu Gotoge’s Entertainment District arc wrapped up its run in the anime with the final episode of the second season earlier this year, and fans are definitely excited to see what could be coming next. Thankfully it was confirmed shortly after that final episode hit that there are already plans in place to bring the anime back for a third season of episodes tackling the next major arc from the manga, Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer has released the first trailer for the now in the works third season of episodes, and with it has given fans the first look at how the Swordsmith Village arc is shaping up. As one would expect from the title of the arc, this next major entry sees Tanjiro Kamado and a few select members of the Hashira heading to the village where they forge all of the Demon Slayer’s blades. It’s another piece of the puzzle, and soon fans will get to see much of it all in action when the third season arrives! You can check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc does not yet have a concrete release date or window as of this writing, and much of the returning staff at ufotable is still being kept a mystery as of this writing. What has been confirmed from the initial announcement promotional materials and this latest trailer is the fact that this time around fans will get to see two of the Hashira in action with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, putting their skills to the test much like Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui did before.

Haruo Sotozaki is returning to direct the third season and Akira Matsushima will be handling the new character designs, and there is going to be a lot to look out for. With the second season ramping up the scales of the fights moving forward, the Upper Ranks will no longer be able to ignore Tanjiro and the others as defeating Daki and Gyutaro has put a major target on their backs for the rest of the series.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Demon Slayer’s third season? How do you feel about the Swordsmith Village arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!