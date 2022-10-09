Demon Slayer to Drop Special Season 3 Update Next Week

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is moving along with season three behind the scenes, and as you can imagine, all eyes are locked on Tanjiro as such. The hero has a lot to handle when they return to the small screen. So far, Demon Slayer has kept up its top-tier reputation with all its season three teasers to date. And now, it seems another big update is on the horizon.

Over on Twitter, the crew behind Anime TV JP shared the plans with fans. As it turns out, Demon Slayer will be posting an update on season three next week, so fans can mark down October 15th on their calendars. And if we're lucky, we may get another trailer for Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc.

Of course, the team behind Aniplex has been on point with its season three updates. We have been given a trailer for Demon Slayer already, and several pieces of key art have gone live. However, we are still missing some key details. Season three has yet to settle on a release window, but fans are still hoping for a Spring 2023 release.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you can find seasons one and two streaming over on Crunchyroll. The manga can also be found online as Koyoharu Gotouge's series is on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for those needing more details on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer tease? Are you hyped for the anime to make its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.