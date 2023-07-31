Demon Slayer Singer LiSA Announces Collab With K-pop Group Stray Kids

If you love Demon Slayer, then there is no doubt you know LiSA. The artist is one of the biggest in Japan, and their work on Demon Slayer's first theme song earned them global praise. To this day, "Gurenge" is one of the best anime anthems out there, and LiSA has tons of other hits under her belt. And soon, the Japanese idol will add another to that list with help from South Korea's own Stray Kids.

Yes, that is right! LiSA is creating a single in collaboration with Stray Kids. On September 6th, the two acts will team up to release the single "Social Path", so fans of K-pop and J-pop are eager to hear the blend.

After all, LiSA and Stray Kids have formidable talent on their own. As mentioned, LiSA has been in the headlines since 2005 for their musical talent. LiSA began their career with the band Chucky before moving on to solo work. In 2010, LiSA earned fame as she wrote songs for Angel Beats as part of a duo. And in recent years, LiSA has enjoyed record sales as one of Japan's most prominent singers.

As for Stray Kids, the boy group was founded in 2017 at JYP Entertainment. The group, which features eight members, is one of the top-performing K-pop groups with international fans. With a number of songs having hit the Billboard 200, Stray Kids has sold more than 10 million albums to date and has sold out a number of world tours. So when it comes to international collaborators, LiSA could not have done better.

If you have not heard of LiSA's work on Demon Slayer, you just have to watch the intro to the anime's first season. You can watch the anime on a number of streaming services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. So for more details on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this LiSA x Stray Kids crossover? Do you want to see more K-pop acts team with J-pop stars?