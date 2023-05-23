Demon Slayer Singer LiSA Will Perform Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Theme

Demon Slayer's anime hit the ground floor running not just thanks to the stellar animation from Ufotable, a killer story by creator Koyoharo Gotoge, and amazing action scenes, but also thanks to its opening theme. The opening theme "Gurenge" shattered records thanks to performer LiSA belting out music perfect for the Demon Slayer Corps. While LiSA isn't responsible for the latest opening theme of Demon Slayer's third season, it seems that the musician is set to keep busy with the theme for none other than Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse became a smash hit for Sony Pictures when it was released in theaters in 2018, focusing on Miles Morales as he discovered that not only was he bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, but was now presented with a universe of spider people. Facing off against Wilson Fisk the Kingpin and joining forces with the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir to name a few, the upcoming sequel aims to greatly expand on the roster of Peter Parkers and his alternate selves. There has never been an official Spider-Man anime released in the past, though it's clear that this new Sony offering has more than a few influences from the medium.

Spider-LiSA

The Official Japanese Twitter Account for the Spider-Verse sequel not only confirmed that LiSA has created a new song for the film titled "REALiZE", but also gave fans a look into the theme. While the animated sequel is hitting theaters in Japan on June 16th this summer, North American fans are getting a leg-up thanks to the film hitting the silver screen in the West on June 2nd. Luckily, a third film has already been confirmed to hit theaters next year in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with script-writer Christopher Miller about the creation of the spider-sequel. Here's how Miller describes the different facets of creating the dynamic movie, "This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style. Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!