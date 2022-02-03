Demon Slayer Teams Up with Spirited Away in This Poster Crossover

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train recently finished retelling the story that saw Tanjiro and his friends joining forces with Rengoku in the anime’s second season, with this story helping to make the movie version of the tale the most successful anime movie of all time. With Demon Slayer overtaking Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away for the top spot, a new poster has emerged that fuses the two franchises together, placing the magical character of the Academy Award winner with the denizens of the Entertainment District Arc.

Currently, the second season of Demon Slayer is seeing Tanjiro and his friends team up with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to help clear a demonic infestation from a red light part of town known as the Entertainment District. With only a handful of episodes left before this latest adventure draws to a close, it seems that Tanjiro and company are in dire straits, with Inosuke receiving a stab through the heart and Tengen missing an arm as a result of their fight against the demonic duo of Gyutaro and Daki. Needless to say, the Demon Slayer Corps is far from being out of the woods.

An Anime Fan Artist shared this new fusion between Demon Slayer and Spirited Away, merging the characters of the two most popular anime movies of all time and seeing how the Studio Ghibli characters might look were they to receive more of a Shonen twist to their wholesome adventure:

While Mugen Train is quite secure in its spot as the number one anime movie, for now, Spirited Away might be dethroned by the first movie of the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen, for the number two spot. While Ghibli’s previous movie might be taken down a notch or two, the Studio is currently working on a brand new movie that is set to be Hayao Miyazaki’s last, while also planning to swing open the doors of its first amusement park which will be bringing some of its magical locales to life for the first time.

