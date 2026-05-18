Demon Slayer Studio Unveils New Update on Upcoming Fantasy Film

Established in 2000, the animation studio Ufotable climbed through the ranks to become one of the most successful studios in the industry. Ever since its establishment, the studio has been behind several unique anime series and films, including the Fate/Zero franchise and The Garden of Sinners. After gaining a foothold in the industry thanks to those shows, Ufotable adapted Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Demon Slayer, which became a worldwide sensation. It’s one of the most successful anime series of all time, and the latest Infinity Castle film has surpassed all the previous box office records.

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Following its massive popularity, the studio plans to expand even further and release new projects, one of which is a fantasy anime film. Witch on the Holy Night is based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon and is scheduled to hit the Japanese theaters this year. While the anime hasn’t revealed its release date, the latest update introduces the main trio of the story.

Witch on the Holy Night Introduces The Main Trio

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The official X handle of the anime introduces the main trio of the story:

Aoko Aozaki, voiced by Haruka Tomatsu

Sojuro Shizuki, voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi

Alice Kunoji, voiced by Kana Hanazawa

Along with character visuals, the X handle also shares a brief introduction to each character. Aoko is the main protagonist of the story and a magician who has just entered high school. Meanwhile, Yusuke is a seemingly ordinary boy who goes to the same school as Aoko. Finally, Alice is a witch living in a secluded mansion and attends a prestigious girls’ academy.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

This original story by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate series, is set in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline. An old mansion tucked in a corner of Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch. It’s where Aoko Aozaki learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji, who is rumored to be the resident of the mansion. Aoko’s family oversees the land on which the town is built.

However, when mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the seemingly peaceful town, the girls have no choice but to investigate the cause. When they are attacked by a puppet and use magic to incinerate it, they discover a young boy named Yusuke witnessing the entire ordeal. The story continues as he gets entangled with the mansion and the world of magic, while the girls continue to look for the intruder. The visual novel is a prequel to Tsukihime and centers around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki.

The film was announced in February this year, with a 34-second teaser visual unveiling the two main characters as well as the mansion that is the central part of the story. Witch on the Holy Night has yet to unveil the release date, although it’s highly likely that the 2026 release window will be limited to Japanese theaters. It often takes a few months for anime films to be released worldwide, including in the U.S., which is why we can expect a global release date shortly after the film is released.

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