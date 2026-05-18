Crunchyroll’s Biggest Action Fantasy of The Year Creator Hypes The Best Arc

Based on Fujino Omori’s acclaimed light novel, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is one of the biggest action fantasy series in recent years. Omori is renowned for the acclaimed series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime returned with its highly anticipated second season as part of the Spring 2026 lineup and has officially entered its most crucial phase. Crunchyroll is streaming new episodes of the anime every Sunday at 1:30 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Both seasons are available in regions across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the English dub of Season 2 is two weeks behind, and the new episodes will drop at the same time as the subbed.

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Last week, before the anime reached its most crucial stage, a commemorative video was released highlighting everything that has happened in the story so far. The new phase of the story begins in Episode 7, and following its broadcast, Omori shared a special message for fans. The author shared that while writing the Tower Arc, they remembered their senior writer’s words, “Becoming a writer isn’t the goal, it’s the start.” Omori also thanked fans for watching the series and asked them to look forward to the next episode.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Enters a Crucial Phase

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

The first season was only the prologue of the story, following Will’s struggles at the Magic Academy as someone with no magic powers to speak of. Despite his inability to perform spells, Will yearns to reach the tower of the Magia Vander and reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Elfaria. Following the intense battles in Season 1, the first half of the second season focused on the graduation ceremony and the Terminalia, when the capital was attacked by evil forces.

Will barely missed the chance to qualify to enter the tower after graduation. While he was dealing with the frustration of failure, he witnessed that the capital was in shambles during the New Year’s festivities. In the face of an unimaginably powerful monster, he had no choice but to pick up the sword and awaken the power of courage buried within him. Following his failure and the loss of his close friend, Rosty, Will was heartbroken and had no way to keep himself optimistic about his future. However, his efforts were recognized by the entire academy, and he was allowed the chance to ascend to the tower at the final moment.

However, Will has even more challenges ahead of him as he still has to prove himself worthy of being one of those on the path to becoming a Magia Vander. Although he has entered the tower, the gap between him and Elfaria is still as wide as ever. While his journey continues, the world prepares for the fateful day when the barrier will collapse, and everything will be engulfed in flames once again. The upcoming episode is expected to reveal which faction will choose the lone sword.

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