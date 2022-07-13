Demon Slayer Celebrates Tanjiro's Birthday With Special Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might be hard at work for its big return with Season 3 of the anime, but the manga is going all out to celebrate Tanjiro Kamado's birthday with a special new promo! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga run for the series came to an end a couple of years ago, and the biggest surprise is that the series came to an end right when the anime was making it one of the most popular action franchises in recent memory. As a result, Tanjiro has essentially become one of the leading manga heroes for many new anime and manga fans.

Tanjiro had been through quite a lot over the course of the manga series, and fans of the anime have already seen a lot of this take place over the two seasons and movie releases so far. But Tanjiro has also earned some good times as well and with his July 14th birthday hitting in Japan, Shueisha has celebrated by showcasing Tanjiro's journey with a slick new promo. For fans not all the way caught up there's no need to worry either as this special manga promo only extends to the events of the Entertainment District arc from Season 2. You can check it out below:

Demon Slayer will be returning in the near future with its third full season. Picking up with the Swordsmith Village arc from Gotouge's original manga series, Tanjiro and the others will be facing off against even tougher demonic threats than Daki and Gyutaro. The two demons were the first members of the Upper Ranks Tanjiro and the Hashira had ever dealt with, and with a major loss on both sides, the war against the demon threats is only going to get more intense moving forward. That means Tanjiro's going to be more ready to take on anything than ever before.

There has yet to be a release date or window set for the new season just yet, but it will be bringing back the same staff and cast from the prior anime productions. The new arc will also feature Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito as the main Hashira brought into the fight this time around, so that means fans have a lot of action coming our way from Tanjiro and every one else! But what do you think of this new Demon Slayer promo for Tanjiro's birthday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!