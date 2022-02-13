Where to Read Demon Slayer’s Manga After Season 2’s Final Episode

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s second season has come to an end with the final episode of the Entertainment District arc, so now is the perfect time to jump into Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga before the third season hits! Luckily it was confirmed shortly after the Season 2 finale hit in Japan that a third season of the anime was now in the works taking on the Swordsmith Village arc of the original manga series. What is unlucky, however, was that the third season was announced without any word on when fans will be able to check it out for themselves.

With the third season of the anime now in the works for an uncertain release date in the future, that means the wait for the new episodes is going to be tough. Given how the response for the second season has been through the roof, fans looking to see what comes next now have the best opportunity to do by reading ahead in the original manga to see what comes next. As for where to pick up, you can actually start at Chapter 98 of the series (or Volume 12 of the physical releases now on shelves).

Viz Media is now offering the entire run of Demon Slayer’s manga through their digital Shonen Jump library, and the physical volumes of the series have all been completed by this point as well. The Swordsmith Village arc itself runs from Chapter 98 of the series up until Chapter 127, so if you wanted to read through the events of the third season and avoid spoilers for the rest that’s where you should stop. But it might be hard to as this arc is the tipping point before the series kicks off its grand finale over the three arcs that follow.

So that's right, the anime has now reached the halfway point of the original manga, and while there's no telling how much of the anime is left, it's a great time to check out the manga and get ready for how much is actually on the way in future episodes.