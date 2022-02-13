Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans in the dark about its future, but of course, all the rumors were true. Today, the show said goodbye to its latest season and confirmed ufotable is working on season three right now. The big announcement came just moments after Demon Slayer aired its emotional finale for season two, and now we have a poster teasing fans of what’s all to come.

The key visual was shared today shortly after Demon Slayer season two ended. The finale itself closed with a teaser showcasing two major characters from season three. It wasn’t long before the poster was released, and you can find the familiar faces gracing the visual as well.

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1492896597763579913?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

To the left, you can find Muichiro Tokito was the Mist Hashira keeps a hand on his sword. The fighter is dressed in his usual robes, and Tokito’s hair is shown to have tinges of grey-blue at its tips. Despite his age, the boy looks perfectly capable, and Tanjiro will surely learn a lot from the boy.

The Demon Slayer poster also showcases the Love Hashira if you look to the right. Mitsuri Kanroji is hard to mistake given her vibrant hair and heart-shaped braids. The heroine uses a sword just like any other, but her weapon acts like a whip more often than not. She’ll be a fun introduction for Izuku, and her time to shine will come whenever season three drops.

At this point, we have no idea when the TV anime will return with new episodes. We know ufotable has a generous production schedule, so fans might not get any updates until 2023. If the wait means more quality animation, Demon Slayer fans are more than happy to sit around. After all, the anime is known for its stellar art, and ufotable would be wise to protect that charm. If that means we’re stuck waiting around for season three, well – it is a small concession to make.

What do you think of this first season three poster? What do you want to see from Demon Slayer's new season?