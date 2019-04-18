‘Detective Pikachu’ Announces Rita Ora Theme Song “Carry On”

Detective Pikachu plans to be one of the year’s top films, and it is lining up some all-star talent to oversee its soundtrack. The first live-action Pokemon venture has asked Rita Ora to gussy up a single for the occasion, and the singer responded in kind.

Taking to Twitter, the British pop star posted a note confirming her work on a single for Detective Pikachu.

“Carry On! I can’t wait to show you my new song with Kygo Music for Detective Pikachu out Friday,” Ora tweeted. “Are you ready?”

⚡️CARRY ON⚡️

I can’t wait to show you my new song with @KygoMusic for @DetPikachuMovie out Friday!!! 🧡 are you ready? Presave at https://t.co/QECxgOy6Z9

🙌🏼 #CarryOn pic.twitter.com/5yeF0tmLjn — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 15, 2019

As you can see above, the singer posted several photos of herself to hype the single. Ora can be seen in a yellow-and-black number to match Pikachu, and her platinum blond hair makes the look even more electric. In one photo, Ora can be seen holding up a magnifying glass just like Pikachu does in the film’s various trailers, so she is clearly channeling her inner Pokemon.

So far, little is known about the track, and the same goes for most of Detective Pikachu‘s soundtrack. The trailers for the film have carried some throwback hits, but there has been little in-game music carried over. However, the film’s second trailer did include a remixed sample of the Pokemon anime’s classic theme song, so fans are hoping that tune shows up in the film before curtains close.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, and Suki Waterhouse.

The synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”