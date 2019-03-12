‘Pokemon’ Meets ‘Deadpool’ In This ‘Detective Pikachu’ Cosplay

There are some crossovers fans know they need… and then there are some surprises. Over the years, Hollywood has combined its surprising share of properties, but Detective Pikachu takes the cake. Now, one fan is imagining the most unexpected Pikachu fusion to bring the pocket monster into the world of Pokemon.

Pikachu, it’s time you met Deadpool. In fact, it’s time you became Deadpool, and a cosplay is here to envision that crossover for fans.

Over on Instagram, an fan known as ideotics shared their take on the mash up. The cosplayer did their own Deadpool look and combined it with Pikachu’s head to make a truly unforgettable outfit.

“Maximum Pikapool,” the fan wrote. “Can’t wait to pikapika pi*click* boom!”

As you can see above, the cosplay piece is impressive to say the least. Deadpool’s suit is inspired by the film series headed by star Ryan Reynolds. With a unicorn keychain hanging from his belt, Deadpool’s costume looks like the real thing, but things get weird up top.

After all, the cosplayer is wearing a Deadpool-themed Pikachu mask. Its shape is clearly based on the starter Pokemon, but it is covered in Deadpool’s red-and-black leather. The mask completes itself with the mercenary’s signature eyes, leaving fans to grapple with a hilariously perfect Detective Pikachu cosplay.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

