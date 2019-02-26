‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer May Tease Major Mewtwo Plot Twist

Detective Pikachu is looking like it will be the smash hit Hollywood had hoped. The adaptation is about to hit theaters this summer, and its new trailer confirms a ton of juicy details about Ryme City. And, thanks to a few scenes, fans think they have sussed out the real trouble going around town.

So, you’ve been warned! There are potential spoilers for Detective Pikachu below! Proceed with caution:

As you can see above, the new trailer for Detective Pikachu has gone live, and it shows off lots of new information. The trailer begins with Pikachu going over his history as the creature admits he’s been hit with amnesia. The only lead Pikachu had was to meet up with Tim at his father’s apartment, and the pair head on their journey from there.

The trailer also gives fan some close-up shots of characters like Charizard and newcomer Aipom. The two creatures are seen calm at points in the trailer, but that doesn’t last. As the video moves forward, Charizard and Aipom are seen lashing out in anger, but there is something connecting the rampaging beasts.

You see, both of their eyes are glowing purple, and that surely isn’t a coincidence.

If you look back to the original Detective Pikachu game, fans will quickly put together the cause of these outbursts. While Hollywood’s take on the title is loose in ways, the game follows Tim and Pikachu as they breakdown cases of Pokemon going on rampages. As it turns out, a laboratory made a drug called ‘R’ which boosts power. Unfortunately, this drug was synthesized from a Mewtwo carrying a berserk gene, prompting the drug to provoke uncontrollable anger in any Pokemon exposed to it.

While a raging Charizard is one thing, there is something else to be said for Aipom going wild. The creature is usually docile if not good-humored, but it would make sense for Aipom to rage if it were drugged. The new trailer’s full reveal of Mewtwo has only added to this growing ‘R’ theory, so fans may want to revisit Detective Pikachu‘s game before hitting up this film adaptation. That is unless they want to avoid any and all Poke Spoilers!

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

