‘Devilman Crybaby’ Features The Best Running Since ‘Naruto’

Devilman Crybaby has been a big hit with fans ever since it premiered on Netflix, and that’s largely due to its smooth animation style and aggressive content. But one aspect of the series has broken off the from the rest of the show and gained its own legs online.

The way the Devilmen run in the new series has been so popular with fans, many of them think it’s the best animated running since Naruto.

One of the longest running fan jokes in Naruto was how the ninja run seems different than how people run in real life and characters dashed across trees while their arms floated in the air behind their back. But Devilman Crybaby ups the ante here.

When Akira Fudo is possessed by a demon and becomes the titular Devilman, his body transforms into a completely new form. His previous wimpy body pales in comparison to his now taller, more muscular, and far more athletic form. He wasn’t very good in track and field before, but with his new power comes a new form of running where he claws through the air with his hands.

Every Devilman introduced in the series is seen running in this same way as a show of how their demonic powers have enhanced their previous skills. Fans have latched on to the way these runners have been animated and hope it replaces the old hat Naruto running gag.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.