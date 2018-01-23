‘Devilman Crybaby’ Director Opens Up About Netflix’s Anime Ambitions

Devilman Crybaby was met with huge critical success upon its release, and with some fans already saying it is in line to be one of the best anime series of 2018. With such a huge for the Devilman franchise and for its hosting service, Netflix, many have wondered what it means for the future of anime on the platform.

During an AMA with the director of the series Masaaki Yuasa, one reddit user asked this very question and Yuasa was kind enough to give his thoughts on what kind of future Netflix could provide for anime.

When asked how big of a part streaming services like Netflix would play in the anime industry moving forward, Yuasa responded with “In terms of the distribution of the films…it is very easy to use, and I think it gets many people to watch it. So I expect that it will expand further…[T]o show something like Devilman Crybaby where many people will enjoy seeing at once. But for smaller works that might appeal to a smaller audience, this format may not work that well, so I am hoping that something will allow for that smaller unique audience to be able to see those works as well. “

Yuasa may be appreciative of the large audience Netflix was able to get for Devilman Crybaby, but definitely sees a problem getting attention for something without as big of a license. This makes a lot of sense for other streaming sites as well, as each year no less than 60 shows premiere per season these days.

Those shows without a huge advertising push may eventually find cult followings, but the large majority of fans will pass them over for something else. Netflix could just be as guilty of this as other sites.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.