Digimon Adventure 02:The Beginning Shares New Trailer

The time has almost come, Digimon fans! It will not be long before Digimon Adventure makes its big comeback, and this time, the series is ready to check on its second generation. If you did not know, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is just days out from its big launch. Now, a new trailer for the movie has gone live, and it visits all of our favs from Digimon Adventure 02 as adults.

As you can see above, the new trailer is very pretty, and it brings the world of Digimon Adventure to life once more. This new film promises to act much like the Digimon Adventure Tri series, this 02 comeback will follow our DigiDestined as adults. So if you want to see how Cody and Davis are doing post-puberty, this movie is meant for you.

Directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, Toei Animation seems to have pulled all the stops for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. Its animation looks gorgeous, and of course, fans are eager to see what the 02 kids (or adults rather) get up to in this film. Judging by the title, Digimon Adventure 02 might have more films in the works as this upcoming release is just the beginning, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for what this Digimon Adventure film will entail, it does follow the events of the Digimon Adventure Tri finale. The movie picks up two years after the battle against Eosmon, and it follows the 02 generation as they meet a boy named Lua Ohwada. The newcomer claims to be the very first DigiDestined, and things get even stranger when a new monster appears named Ukkomon. It falls to the 02 heroes to figure out the truth behind Lui’s appearance, and of course, the team’s investigation hardly goes as planned.

Currently, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is slated to debut on October 27 in Japan. An English dub of the film has been announced, but no U.S. release date has surfaced. But in the meantime, you can wait for this new flick by checking out the Digimon Adventure Tri films on Crunchyroll now!

