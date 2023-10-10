Digimon Adventure 02 Movie U.S. Release Date Announced

Digimon Adventure 02 is returning with a big movie event, and Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has announced that it will be releasing in the United States much sooner than expected! Digimon Adventure 02 is gearing up for its own major return much like the first season of the Digimon Adventure anime experienced in celebration of its 20th Anniversary. Set after the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna that saw the first generation of DigiDestined aged into their 20s, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be focusing on the second generation of kids as they come into adulthood as well for a new mission.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a new Digimon Adventure 02 movie hitting theaters in Japan later this month, and it's going to have a very quick turnaround for its international launch as Fathom Events has announced the new movie will be hosting a limited United States release on November 8th for its English dub release, and November 9th for its Japanese dub with English subtitles. So fans curious about the new movie will need to jump on these limited screenings when they hit.

What to Know for the Digimon Adventure 02 Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will first be hitting theaters across Japan on October 27th, and will be coming to the United States on November 8-9. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya return from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. Unfortunately as of the time of this writing, the potential returning English dub cast has yet to be announced.

Fathom Events sets up Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

