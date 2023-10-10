Digimon Adventure 02 Movie English Dub Trailer Released

Digimon Adventure 02 is coming back with a brand new movie aging the second generation of DigiDestined into adults, and now fans have gotten the first idea of how the English dub release will sound with a new trailer! Digimon Adventure 02 is following in the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna as the chosen children from the second season of the original TV anime are going to return as adults for one likely final adventure in a new feature film. But there are still plenty of questions about what fans can expect to see from the new movie and its story.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be releasing across theaters in Japan later this month, but it has been announced that Fathom Events will be holding a limited screening for the new movie with both an English dub and Japanese dub on November 8-9. To celebrate the announcement of its upcoming release, they have launched the English dub trailer for the Digimon Adventure 02 movie which teases some members of the returning dub cast from the original anime. Check it out below:

What to Know for Digimon Adventure 02 Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will first be hitting theaters across Japan on October 27th, so this November 8th and 9th limited screening event in the United States is going to be a very fast turnaround compared to releases in the past. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya return from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. The full English dub cast has yet to be announced.

Fathom Events teases Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

