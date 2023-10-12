Digimon Shares First Look at Its New Stage Play

Oh, it's happening. Digimon is gearing up for a new frontier as its anime prepares for a theatrical comeback. After all, a Digimon stage play is in the works, and we've been given our first look at the project thanks to some stills.

As you can see below, the first behind-the-scenes take on Digimon the Stage Play – Amusement Park Mystery is live. The event, which will take place later this year in China, will feature our original DigiDestined heroes as they navigate a day gone wrong at an amusement park. And yes, this stage play will bring all our favorite monsters to life.

Behind The Scenes pics from the upcoming Digimon Stage Play in China- Amusement Park Mystery!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/p1klRE38JH — Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) October 12, 2023

The first stills reveal how the Digimon project will use puppeteering to depict its monsters. For creatures like Agumon, they are using puppets that tie to an actor and are manipulated by hand on stage. As for other characters, they are being puppeted from within as monsters like Greymon are tall enough for a human to fit in their costume.

You can imagine the kind of complexities that come with bringing Digimon to the stage, but the project's puppets are more than impressive to look at. We can just imagine how the beasts will look when paired with actors on stage. At this point, Digimon has not shared whether this stage play will head outside of China. Happy Kids, the production firm behind the play adaptation, is one of the first to tackle such an operation. Years ago, Digimon Adventure Tri brought its older heroes to the stage, and now the OG group is getting its time to shine live as kids.

If you are not familiar with Digimon, you can find the anime streaming everywhere from Tubi to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more information, you can read the official synopsis of Digimon below:

"A group of children are snatched from Earth and transported to a bizarre digital world populated by strange creatures. Armed with powerful Digivices and aided by friendly Digital Monsters known as Digimon, the children must confront a dark menace that threatens the Digiworld and, ultimately, Earth itself."

