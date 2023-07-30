Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Shares New Poster, Trailer

Digimon is gunning for a comeback, guys. If you did not know, the digital series is more alive these days than we've seen in recent years. Thanks to Toei Animation, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is on the horizon, and we just got a first look at the big project!

As you can see below, a new trailer for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has gone live, and it showcases all of our season two favorites. Much like the generation before them, these DigiDestined are on a mission of their own to save the world. The second generation of adventurers are dealing with the ins and outs of high school while still dealing with the Digital World. So if you are ready to revisit Digimon Adventure 02, this movie will make your dreams come true.

Latest Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning trailer pic.twitter.com/7IoaN5svlI — Wikimon (@Wikimon_net) July 30, 2023

Now if you are not familiar with Digimon Adventure 02, you should know the series 2as created in 2000. It acted as a sequel to Digimon Adventure, the original anime of the franchise. This sequel followed a new cast of DigiDestined four years after the events of Digimon Adventure. At the time, the sequel was met with mixed reviews by fans, but Digimon Adventure 02 has become a cult classic as of late. So of course, fans are eager to see kids like Kari and Cody return to the screen.

Currently, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is slated to debut on October 27, 2023 in Japan. No word has been given on when the movie will premiere in the United States. This sequel will take place two years after the events of the Digimon Adventure sequel films and introduce a new DigiDestined named Rui Owada. So if you need to catch up on the original Digimon 02 anime, you can find it on Crunchyroll right now.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Want to know more about Digimon? No worries! You can read the synopsis of the original Digimon Adventure 02 anime below:

"An evil Digimon Emperor has seized control of the digital world, and since some of the original DigiDestined have moved on to high school, new kids Davis, Yolei, and Cody join T.K. and Kari in the ranks of the DigiDestined and travel to the digital world to fight the Emperor and the evil he's spreading. The DigiDestined discover that the Digital Emperor is someone from the human world, so they must change the way they fight to ensure success. Finding Digi-Eggs, which allow the DigiDestined's Digimon to digivolve, remains a high priority, but when the dark control spires and digispirals that the Emperor is rapidly constructing keep the Digimons from digivolving, the destruction of the spires becomes an even more pressing directive. Then Arukenimon, another new enemy, enters the scene, and it looks like darkness may prevail in the digital world and beyond. The DigiDestined's fight in the digital world helps each of the DigiDestined find their own inner strength and begin to realize the true power of dreams and optimism."

