Digimon Funko Pops Make a Comeback

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been almost five years to the day that Digimon made it's Funko Pop debut, and fans have been waiting on a second wave ever since. Meanwhile, Pokemon has had something like 12 waves at this point. It's been frustrating, but today is the day for Digimon to shine.

Patamon and Gomamon have been added to the Digimon Funko Pop lineup, and you can pre-order both figures here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout) and here on Amazon. Speaking of comebacks...

What to Know for Digimon Adventure 02's Comeback Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is currently scheduled to premiere across theaters in Japan on October 27th, but has yet to confirm an international release date as of this writing. Taking place two years after the events of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna with the original voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 reprising their roles, director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning for the new movie as well. Things will be shaken up for the new movie with the addition of a curious new character also seen in the poster.

This new character is teased as the very first DigiDestined named Owada Rui. This new character will be voiced by Megumi Ogata (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Neon Genesis Evangelion), and will have a partner Digimon named Ukkomon, voiced by Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist, Fairy Tail). It's yet to be revealed how this new character will be anchoring the story or whether or not this is the final story for Digimon Adventure 02's cast, but new information will be revealed before too long.