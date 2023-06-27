Digimon Adventure English Dub Confirms Hulu Release Date With New Trailer

The English dub release for the Digimon Adventure: reboot anime series is coming to Hulu in just a few days, and has confirmed its release date with a new trailer showing off the new series! As part of the celebration for Digimon's 20th Anniversary a few years ago, Bandai revived the franchise with a new anime series rebooting the original Digimon Adventure anime series released decades ago. This new Digimon Adventure: series introduced new takes on the eight original DigiDestined children from the original series and had them take on a dangerous new Digital World with stronger foes than ever before.

Digimon Adventure: ended its original run in Japan some time ago, and fans eagerly anticipating an English dub release of the new anime recently got their chance to check it out with its launch on digital storefronts. Now it's been confirmed that Digimon Adventure: will be releasing with Hulu on July 1st, and Toei Animation is celebrating the release of the new English dub episodes with a new trailer showing off how this new take on the Digimon anime classic kicks off its reboot adventure. Check it out below:

The adventure continues in a new world.

🚨 DIGIMON ADVENTURE: (2020) begins streaming on @hulu this July 1st in English dub! #DIGIMON #DIGIMONADVENTURE2020 #HULU pic.twitter.com/wefM6VlyW5 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 27, 2023

How to Watch Digimon Adventure: Reboot

The English dub voice cast for Digimon Adventure: includes the likes of Zeno Robinson as Tai, AJ Beckles as Matt, Cherami Leigh as Sora, Anne Yatco as Izzy, Suzie Yeung as Mimi, Daman Mills as Joe, Corina Boettger as T.K. and Palmon, Ryan Bartley as Kari, Ben Diskin as Agumon, Dave B. Mitchell as Gabumon, Tara Sands as Biyomon, Christopher Swindle as Tentomon, Alex Cazares as Gomamon, Lizzie Freeman as Patamon, and Erine Yvette as Gatomon. As for what to expect from the Digimon Adventure: reboot anime series, the official synopsis teases it as such:

"It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami]s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they're aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform... a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!"

Will you be checking out Digimon Adventure's anime reboot now that it's releasing on Hulu this July? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!