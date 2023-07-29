Digimon: The Movie, Digimon Season 2, and More are Coming to Blu-ray

Digimon: The Movie, Digimon Season 2 and more are finally coming to Blu-ray after all these years! Digimon: The Movie remains one of the most infamous anime movie releases of all time as in order to have its English language dub release, it was a stitched together version of three completely different Digimon Adventure movies that had originally released in Japan. This project has since earned all sorts of love in the years since even as the original versions from Japan became more well known, but it's been tougher to enjoy since every version of this had still been in standard definition until now.

Discotek Media announced during their panel at Otakon 2023 that they have acquired the license to not only the English and Japanese versions of Digimon Adventure Season 2 (with the English dub coming to Blu-ray first), but have a new Digimon The Movies Blu-ray hitting shelves first. This special Blu-ray will not only include Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure: Our War Game!, and Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!, but also a remastered version of the English dub release for Digimon: The Movie too! Check out the trailer for Digimon The Movies below:

Otakon Digimon screening time!



So what exactly are they talking about at that screening event?



Let's get right into it with a trailer for...



Digimon the Movies! pic.twitter.com/nAOSQ2uoff — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

What Is Digimon The Movies?

Discotek Media announced that Digimon The Movies will feature the original Japanese language versions of each film (with English subtitles) along with a new uncut English dub for each one as well that brings back members of the original Digimon dub cast such as Joshua Seth as Tai, Mona Marshall as Izzy, Lara Jill Miller as Kari, Michael Reisz as Matt, and Brian Donovan as Davis confirmed to return. As for new additions to the casts for these new uncut English dubs, Discotek revealed on Twitter, "new actors were cast based on energy & giving a voice & vibe that fits what you heard almost 25 years ago."

As for the new dubs, Discotek Media explained to fans on Twitter that the "tone of the new dubs is a mix between classic Digimon dubs & a bit more straight," and will use the Japanese music. The English soundtrack for the remastered Digimon: The Movie will be intact, but will not be featuring the Angela Anaconda short that screened beforehand. A release date has yet to be revealed for Digimon Adventure Season 2 or Digimon The Movies on Blu-ray, but will be announced soon!

Are you excited to see all of this Digimon come to Blu-ray soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!