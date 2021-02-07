Digimon Adventure Finally Brings Angewomon to the Reboot

✖

Digimon Adventure has finally brought Angewomon to the new reboot series! Digimon Adventure's second half continues as the DigiDestined make their way across the Eternal Continent and fend off Millenniumon's dark army. With Tai's young sister Hikari officially confirmed as the Eight DigiDestined and uniting with her Digimon partner, Tailmon, in a previous episode, fans had been eagerly anticipated the appearance of one of the most popular monsters from the original animated series from over 20 years ago. After teasing the Holy Digimon's appearance through several episodes, Angewomon has finally made her way to the new series with the latest episode.

Episode 35 of the series puts Hikari and Tailmon up against one of their toughest opponents yet as they face off against MarineDevimon at the bottom of the sea. Thanks to Hikari helping her get through her inner turmoil, Tailmon was able to break through to her Ultimate evolution, the now famous Angewomon. Check it out in the clip below shared by @gd_official on Twitter:

Episode 35 sees Tailmon come to grips with her time being trapped within DarkKnightmon. As was revealed in a previous episode, Tailmon had been kept within the dark Digimon and was going to be used as a sacrifice to bring Millenniumon back to life with a new body. She had thus been frightened of the idea of evolving in general, and was slowly being consumed by MarineDevimon's darkness the more she tried to approach the powerful enemy.

Just as how Hikari was able to break through to her previously, the formed connection between Hikari and Tailmon continues to grow and this results in Hikari's Digivice getting a new level of power. With Angewomon's debut, MarineDevimon is quickly defeated and now the DigiDestined have another powerful Holy Digimon on their side as the fight continues against Millenniumon's dark forces going forward.

But what do you think? How did you feel about Angewomon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure series? Ready to see these battles reach a powerful new level in the next phase of the series? Wondering what kind of differences there are between this new version and the older incarnation?