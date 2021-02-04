Digimon Fan Reimagines Angewoman as a Classical Painting

✖

Digimon Adventure has introduced a lot of characters during its time, and there are some who stick out more than others. Of course, the. DigiDestined partners and their evolutions are on the top of that list, so you can see why Angewoman is so popular these days. In fact, the evolution has only become more popular in recent years, and one artist is paying tribute to the angelic summon with a classical makeover.

Over on ArtStation, the user NIXEU got fans buzzing when they posted a gorgeous piece of art focused on Angewoman. The Digimon artwork imagines the evolution as if they were the muse of a classical portrait. The breathtaking piece shows how gorgeous digital painting can be, and Digimon fans are honored to see Angewoman at the center of it.

The artist, who can be found here on Patreon, shows Angewoman leaning back in her classic costume. The character's wings look full as they curved around her body, and a long pink ribbon is shown wrapped around her body. The piece is absurdly detailed down to the textures, so it is no surprise fans are loving this take on the heroine. And if Angemon happens to join this classical trend next, Digimon fans would be more than happy to welcome him!

