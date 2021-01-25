Digimon Adventure Reboot Finally Confirms the Eighth DigiDestined

✖

Digimon Adventure has finally confirmed the eighth DigiDestined in the new reboot series! The new Digimon Adventure series is currently in the midst of its second massive arc as Tai and the other DigiDestined make their way through the Eternal Continent in an effort to find out more about the threats of the Dark Digimon. Things got more intense, however, when Tai's younger sister Hikari was brought to the Digital World and taken by SkullKnightmon. Tai and the others have been giving chase to save his younger sister, and just like the original series, the newest episode confirmed Hikari is indeed the eighth chosen child.

As teased by Lopmon in a previous episode of the series, Hikari was the eighth child needed as one of the connections to the two Holy Digimon. But as revealed in the newest episode of the series, Hikari's partner Digimon was actually sealed away within the dark powers of SkullKnightmon and that's why Hikari willingly went along with it in an effort to meet her long fated partner, Tailmon (or Gatomon for fans of the original English language release).

Episode 33 of the series reveals that Millenniumon's insidious plan was to use SkullKnightmon and Hikari as sacrifices to give itself a physical form. It begins the ritual to do so, but Tai, Sora, and Takeru manage to make it there in time to interfere. But it's Hikari who ends up doing most of the work as she finds her way inside of SkullKnightmon's dark data body.

Hikari finds a golden glow within SkullKnightmon and calls out to it. As she fights to get closer to it, the golden glow begins to take the familiar shape of Tailmon. The two of them meet within the body, and Tai is able to break through the outside thanks to WarGreymon's power. With the two of them now saved, Tailmon officially introduces herself to Hikari as her Digimon partner and now the two have been confirmed as the eighth DigiDestined team.

Now that all eight DigiDestined teams have been united, it's time for the entire team to get together as they prepare to eventually fight against Millenniumon's threat. As we've learned through this new series, however, that's much easier said than done.