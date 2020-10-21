Digimon's Oldest Voice Actor Celebrates 101st Birthday

✖

Birthdays are important to celebrate as they pass by, and it seems a member of the Digimon family has had lots of time to observe such a practice. Recently, fans gathered online to celebrate the birthday of Brazilian dub actor Orlando Drummond, and their celebrations were particularly fierce. After all, the voice actor is 101 years old now, and he is loving life something fierce.

The actor, who was born Orlando Drummond Cardoso, was born on October 18, 1919 in Brazil. He was raised in Rio de Janeiro and began working in the entertainment business back in 1942. He began as a foley artist before turning to acting in 1945 with Brazilian classics. It was in the 1950s that Drummond was turned onto dubbing, and the actor has since become one of the medium's greatest talents over the decades.

Happy 101st birthday to legendary voice actor Orlando Drummond, the voice of Gennai in the Brazilian dub of #DigimonAdventure. He remains the oldest ever living Digimon voice actor! Feliz Aniversário! 🎂🎉#Digimon pic.twitter.com/PuIn1zdzgb — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) October 18, 2020

For anime lovers, Drummond will be best-known for his dub of Gennai in Digimon's Brazilian dub. He worked on both the original anime as well as Digimon Adventure 02. The voice actor has also worked on series such as Jetter Mars, Mach GoGoGo, and more.

Of course, Drummond has a large resume outside of anime. The actor is known best for voicing Scooby-Doo, Alf, and Popeye for Brazilian audiences. He has also worked on projects such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, Fantastic Four, The Simpsons, and more.

Have you sent the legendary Digimon actor your congrats already...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.