Pokemon Artist Gives Throwback Sprites to Our Favorite Digimon

Pokemon has been back in the headlines as of late thanks to its surging trading card game and an upcoming DLC release for generation eight. As you can imagine, the excitement from fans is easy to find as netizens are keeping a close eye on Pokemon online. The same can be said for Digimon as the franchise is thriving with its reboot anime and U.S. film release. That is why one artist decided it was time to marry the feuding series, and they did so with some special sprite mash ups.

Over on Twitter, the user sindorman put their work to the test when they did a new round of Digimon x Pokemon sprites. In the past, the artist used stater Pokemon like Chikorita and Cyndaquil as test subjects some time ago. The starters were given Digimon-esque evolutions thanks to a Digi-Egg crossover, and there are more to enjoy.

Pokemon, but Digimon part 2! Added in a few more Digimon for each line 😌 pic.twitter.com/0u6OCFO5aB — Sindorman, but with a Black Gear (@sindorman) October 18, 2020

This time, the artist took the Digimon from the original anime and gave them Pokemon-esque evolutions. A tiered system was designed for Agumon, Gabumon, and a whole host of friends. So if you want to check them out, you can find each evolution line in better detail!

As for Agumon, the monster is given an adorable sprite for his basic form. In fact, the design closely mirrors that of Charmander, but things get wild with the next evolution. You can see Greymon step in for the second evolution before the monster moves forward with two more forms.

The same can be said for Gabumon who mirrors Growlithe to start. He moves forward with an evolution befitting of Arcanine before he ends with an evolution suited for Suicuine.

Of course, these Pokemon-derived evolutions have fans feeling nostalgic, and it shows just how compatible the franchises are. Sure, they tend to feud when it comes to box office success and game sales. But as you can see with this crossover, Digimon and Pokemon work together perfectly when given the chance.

What do you think about this cute crossover? Does this sprite style suit Digimon or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.