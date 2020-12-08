Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Dark New Battles

✖

Digimon Adventure's next episode promo is teasing all sorts of dark new battles coming for the DigiDestined. Digimon Adventure is now beginning the next major arc of the series as the DigiDestined have landed on a brand new continent after fighting their way there through a dark ocean. Although they had managed to defeat Devimon, they soon discovered that Devimon was the least of their problems as he was only one of the Dark Digimon that wants to destroy the Holy Digimon and the chosen children's power. But the new episode teases that the battles will be getting even more intense.

Episode 28 of the series is titled "The Children's Fight for Survival" and the synopsis for the episode further teases how each of the DigiDestined will be getting into their own chaotic battles. This is teased in the next episode preview as well that showcases how they will be separated once more before getting into their respective fights against more dark Digimon enemies. Check it out below as shared by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 28 "The Children's Fight for Survival" In order to protect his comrades from Dark Knightmon's attack, Patamon finally evolves into the holy Digimon, Angemon. Angemon narrowly moves his comrades out of the way, but Taichi and co. end up getting scattered... pic.twitter.com/LNtUTqc4fx — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 6, 2020

The synopsis for the episode teases that these fights begin immediately after Angemon gets into the battle with the latest episode's cliffhanger, "In order to protect his comrades from Dark Knightmon's attack, Patamon finally evolves into the holy Digimon, Angemon. Angemon narrowly moves his comrades out of the way, but Taichi and co. end up getting scattered across the continent!"

The synopsis then reveals that as they try and reunite following their separation, each of them comes across a powerful opponent they must defeat on their own, "They set off in hopes of reuniting with each other. However, they each get caught up in battles against fiendish Digimon. After the rocket explosion in the Real World, conflicting information is having a huge impact on the Network. Taichi and co. take action to resolve the situation."

