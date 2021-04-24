Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Next Mega Evolution Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure is teasing the next Mega Evolution debut with the preview for its next episode! Digimon Adventure's new series is embarking on a huge new arc as the DigiDestined make their way to FAGA in an attempt to stop Millenniumon from reviving in a new body, and this new arc was teased with a huge new trailer and poster hyping up the fact that we would finally get to see the DigiDestined's Mega Evolutions for their partners in action. While later series and spin-offs debuted these forms, this will be a first for the anime series.

The series is currently in a string of episodic adventures highlighting each of the DigiDestined members, and it seems the next addition to this group following Tai and Agumon's two Mega Evolutions will be Yamato and Gabumon. As revealed through the next episode's title, and further teased by the promo, we'll be seeing MetalGarurumon in action at last in the new series:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 45 "Activate, Metal Garurumon" During their journey to FAGA, Taichi and co. arrive at an old racing circuit. However, former champion racer Machmon is there, and still continues to run the course alone. Garurumon, who loves running, challenges Machmon... pic.twitter.com/spoMsfMIqI — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) April 18, 2021

Digimon Adventure Episode 45 (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) is titled "Activate MetalGarurumon" and is described as such, "During their journey to FAGA, Taichi and co. arrive at an old racing circuit. However, former champion racer Machmon is there, and still continues to run the course alone. Garurumon, who loves running, challenges Machmon to a game, carrying Yamato."

The synopsis continues as such, "He challenges the legend to a speed contest, which he heard rumors about since arriving on Infinity Continent. But, Machmon launches a dangerous attack against Garurumon while running. That is a rule of the once-popular 'Death Race' which is a dangerous thing where all running attacks are OK. However, having heard a rumor that 'the old Machmon used to be a clean racer', Garurumon suggests doing an actual speed race, and..."

There seems to be a disconnect between the episode's description and the title teasing the Mega Evolution, so there definitely is a missing piece that will be filled in the next episode. But what do you think? Are you excited to see another Mega Evolution in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!