Digimon Adventure Teases its Next Mega-Level Arc with New Trailer

Digimon Adventure is teasing the next Mega level arc for the series with a brand new trailer! You might have noticed how the recent string of episodes for the new series have slowed down the momentum of action for the series quite a bit as the DigiDestined have been able to go on various isolated adventures without having to be on the run all the time. The Eternal Continent is full of just as many dangers as the Dark Continent, but the newest promo for the series teases that this is all a calm before the final storm.

As Digimon Adventure's new series heads closer to its finale (as it was originally scheduled for 66 episodes), we'll be seeing even tougher fights and higher levels for the Digimon threats. This means we'll also see the DigiDestined reach new levels as well, and a new trailer promoting this shift in the series is teasing just that with the promise that it's getting ready for the end. You can check it out in the video above!

As of this writing, Digimon Adventure is getting ready to air its 40th episode. With only 26 episodes left to go, it's probably a good time to finally lay the groundwork for whatever it has planned for its final arc. The series has been markedly different from that original series from over 20 years ago, and this includes the make up for its final battle. The opening moments for the series teased that all of the original DigiDestined will unlock Mega Evolutions for their respective partners (something that didn't happen until its film sequels), and it seems we'll finally see that in action soon.

The final threat will be much different as well as Millenniumon has been building himself in the background through the Eternal Continent arc for a final showdown against the DigiDestined. It's currently unclear as to when the other Mega Evolutions will begin to make their appearance, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye on each new episode to see them in action.

But what do you think? How are you liking the new Digimon Adventure series? Excited to see everyone's Mega Evolutions for the first time in the TV anime franchise?