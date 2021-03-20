Digimon Adventure Shares First Look at the DigiDestined's New Mega Evolutions

✖

Digimon Adventure has shared the first look at the new Mega Evolutions the DigiDestined and their partners will be unlocking in the new series! When this rebooted take on the over 20 year old franchise first began, one of the major hooks that separated it from that prior series was the promise that each of the Digimon partners would be reaching their Mega Evolutions before it was all said and done. While they had reached their Mega forms in later sequels and feature film releases, that first series just limited them to Agumon and Gabumon.

While Agumon and Gabumon are once again getting the main bulk of the focus and evolutions (Agumon's managed to reach two different Mega forms before the other Digimon partners have unlocked their first), and we've already seen Omnimon in action quite a few times, the newest poster for the Digimon Adventure reboot series takes this one step further by teasing all of the new Mega Evolutions we'll be seeing in action with the final arc of the series! Check it out below:

Alongside the recognizable WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon (which has yet to show up either), the other major reveals show off the Mega Evolutions for the other DigiDestined partners. The one major shift, however, is the lack of Patamon's Mega Evolution. There's a surprising inclusion of Golddramon, and this could even end up being the full form for Patamon as it can evolve from MangaAngemon (the Ultimate form yet unseen from Patamon as well) in some releases for the franchise.

With Digimon Adventure now hitting its final 20 or so episodes, it seems the climax of the series will be kicking off in full as it gets ready for the next mega level of battles. But what do you think of this poster? Excited to see these Mega forms in action with the reboot soon? What are you hoping to see before it's all over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!