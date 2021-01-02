Digimon Adventure Promo Teases the Next Dark Threat

✖

Digimon Adventure's newest promo is teasing the next dark threat for the DigiDestined! The rebooted take on the original series from over 20 years ago has been evolving in a much different direction than fans could have ever expected, and this includes the line up of foes. Not only have this new batch of DigiDestined taken on their fair share of Mega level enemies far before we had presumed they would, but the realm of threats is completely new as well as now this new series is centering on a war between holy and dark Digimon.

Now that Tai and Agumon have successfully broken the ceiling to their Mega level forms, it seems the floodgates are about to open as the next threat is already being teased in the promo for the next episode of the series. Episode 31 of the series is titled "A New Darkness, Millenniumon" and the promo for the episode gives a quick glance at a dark Digimon making their debut in the anime franchise. Check it out below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 31 "A New Darkness, Millenniumon" The Ultimate Evolution to War Greymon had unlocked memories of the past that Lopmon kept away. What Lopmon, who once led the forces of light, spoke of was the threat of the evil and powerful Digimon, Millenniumon, the... pic.twitter.com/KmLaYwbplU — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 27, 2020

The synopsis for the episode begins as such, "The Ultimate Evolution to War Greymon had unlocked Lopmon's own repressed memories of the past. What Lopmon, who once led the forces of light, spoke of was the threat of the evil and powerful Digimon, Millenniumon, the ultimate weapon of the forces of darkness that wrought havoc in the ancient war."

The synopsis continues further by teasing that Tai and the other DigiDestined will be facing off against this mysterious new enemy in the next major arc of the series, "Although it was defeated by the Holy Digimon and the six Ultimate warriors, it is now being revived. In order to stop its revival, a new battle begins for Taichi and his friends!"

Millenniumon, or more specifically as seen in the series Moon=Millenniumon, has been a major part of the game franchise over the years but this will be the grand debut of the dark entity in the anime. If it turns out to be as strong as it is in the games, Tai and others will definitely be in trouble. But what do you think?

