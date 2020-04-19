Digimon Reboot Unveils its Updated Digital World

Digimon Adventure continued with its big reboot anime in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, and the latest episode of the series showed the most promise yet. Although the first two episodes of the newest anime featured a big battle that the rest of the series will have to live up to, the third episode of the series took the anime's first huge step into the main story of the series. Tai and the other DigiDestined have now found themselves in the reboot's version of the Digital World first introduced over 20 years ago.

Digimon Adventure: showed off some major upgrades to the original series as Tai and Matt unleashed the power of much more technologically advanced Digivices to evolve Agumon and Gabumon into the Mega Digimon fusion, Omnimon. That's not all of the upgrades we'll be seeing with the reboot series, however, as the end of the third episode debuted the new Digital World.

The original Digimon Adventure series did have a great looking Digital World, but 20 plus years later, it's clear we'll be getting a much more evolved version of that world. It's already gorgeous from the brief moments we get at the end of the third episode, it's sparkly, and seems to have the advancements you'd expect from the Digital World of the present day.

THE NEW DIGITAL WORLD IS SO PRETTY I'M CRYING WHAT THE HELL #Digimon #DigimonAdventure pic.twitter.com/hITcyNzGvt — Name cannot be blank (@SlumberingWeird) April 19, 2020

With Tai, Izzy, and presumably Matt making their first steps into the Digital World with the latest episode of the reboot, the series is now up and running as we will begin to see what kind of new stories this anime will be telling. The possibilities are endless as this new series has proved how fearless it's going to be, so who knows what kind of Digital World we will get as the episodes roll on? Not to mention, we'll see all of the DigiDestined gather together too!

Are you excited to see the Digimon's rebooted take on the Digital World? What are your thoughts on the new Digimon Adventure anime so far? Are you a fan of the classic watching with older eyes, or are you brand new to the franchise drawn in by the new anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.