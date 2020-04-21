Digimon Adventure Introduces Sora to the Reboot

The new Digimon Adventure anime series introduced fans to a reimagined take on the Digital World with the latest episode of the series, and the tease of what's to come is one of the reasons why its pandemic-induced delay has hit fans so hard. It's going to be a while before we see what's next from the reboot's take on the franchise, but luckily, the third episode of the series takes one notable step towards that future by introducing another key member of the DigiDestined children, Sora Takenouchi. While not involved in the battles just yet, she'll be one of the first new members explored when the series returns.

Episode 3 of the series is titled "And to the Digital World," and sees Tai and Matt defeat the mysterious virus Digimon that set off a missile towards Tokyo. This fight itself was a major callback to the Our War Game! short film from the first iteration of the series, but the anime will be venturing into brand new territory upon its return.

After the battle, there's actually a subtle shout out to the original series as Tai and Izzy attend a brief camping trip. The original series kicked off the adventure in the older series, but here it was mainly used as a vehicle to introduce Sora (and tease Joe) to the new series. She seems capable right off the bat as she catches Izzy's laptop before he drops it on the ground, and Tai reveals that they have known each other for a while.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Izzy (who's a year younger than the others) mentions how all the girls in his class say Sora's cool, and she's gotten quite the reputation that way. But the depths of her past with Tai will most likely be explored through the rest of the reboot series. Much like the other characters, Sora's gotten a redesign (as she's without her famous helmet hat so far) but if it's anything like the others she'll be introduced to Biyomon soon.

What do you think of the new Sora in the Digimon Adventure reboot so far? Is there enough to make a judgement yet? What do you think of everyone's new design so far? What Sora moments are you hoping to see carried over from the original series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

