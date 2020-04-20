Digimon Adventure Will Be Suspended Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

The spread of the novel coronavirus has impacted several major entertainment industries around the world, and while the anime industry initially seemed like it was going to avoid the hardest hits, the last few weeks have seen some significant changes as Japan has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 disease. Toei Animation has now joined the increasingly long list of suspended anime productions by confirming that not only will One Piece will suspending its Japanese broadcast and simulcast outside of Japan, but the same will go for the Digimon Adventure reboot as well.

Toei Animation confirmed the upcoming hiatus for Digimon Adventure in the following statement, "Due to the state of emergency in Japan caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have carefully considered the safety measures for the spread and have decided to suspend the simulcast and Japanese broadcasting of both “One Piece” & our new series, “Digimon Adventure:” for the time being. Updates on the return of both series will be provided as soon as we know. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Please stay safe and healthy."

Unfortunately, as noted in the statement, there is no concrete date for the return of the anime. Which means the hiatus will be going on indefinitely for the foreseeable future. This is an uncertain time for the world at large, and that's especially true for the anime industry. While some series such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld rescheduled their planned Spring premieres until this Summer, it's starting to seem like a Summer release window is optimistic.

It's a much different case for weekly anime productions like Toei Animation's expanded slate. and unfortunately these will most likely not be the only suspended releases announced in the weeks to come. That being said, when all of these series do return around the same time it's going to be quite an eventual few weeks for anime fans!

