Digimon Adventure Teases the Debut of Ultimate Evolutions

The latest episode of the reboot of Digimon: Adventure featured a big hint at the arrival of one of the most powerful factors of the world of the digital monsters in Ultimate Evolutions. Though the recent series was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the journey of the Digi-Destined has returned in full force with the latest episode featuring a battle between Greymon and Ogremon that shook the world around them. We weren't able to see Greymon make the plunge in this latest episode, but it's clear that a stronger threat is going to push him over the evolutionary edge!

The digital monsters evolving has always been a big part of the anime series, not only within the adventures of the Digi-Destined, but with nearly all the protagonists of the franchise. The evolutionary forms of digital monsters include the following stages: fresh, in-training, rookie, champion, ultimate, and mega. With Greymon easily being one of the most recognizable digital monsters in the crew of the Digi-Destined's monsters, it's no surprise that this would be the first creature within the roster to hit the next level with Metal Greymon! Following the intense battle against Ogremon, events are definitely picking up for the characters of the reboot.

The latest installment of Digimon: Adventure didn't just witness a brawl between Ogremon and Greymon, but also the arrival of Izzy into the group officially, adding the power of Tentomon to the ever expanding group of kids that are attempting to save both the real world and the digital one. Though we have yet to see Champions arrive into the series for these particular digital monsters, considering the series has been following some of the events of the original, we wouldn't be surprised to see these evolutionary forms debut sooner rather than later.

The Digi-Destined are easily the most recognizable protagonists within the franchise of Digimon, and the Digimon Adventure reboot is giving us the opportunity to see a fresh take on the adventures of the kids who helped propel the anime series to becoming a hit!

