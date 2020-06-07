Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Updates Fans on Blu-ray, DVD Release

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary film had been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now the Blu-ray and DVD release of the film is moving forward in Japan at last. First releasing in Japan earlier this February, the home video release of the film had been postponed due to Japan's declared state of emergency. It seems that now that the state of emergency has been lifted across the entire country, the home video release for Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna can now move forward with a scheduled release on Japanese shelves later this Fall.

As announced through the film's official Twitter account and website, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will officially be releasing the Blu-ray and DVD in Japan on September 2nd. This comes with a brief promo hyping up this major release, but unfortunately there is still no word on the United States release at this time.

While the film did make its way through theaters in Japan this year, the release outside of the region was outright cancelled due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were hopeful that they would be able to see the film for themselves when an English language Blu-ray and DVD release was announced, but that was eventually postponed too. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an update as to when fans outside of Japan will be able to catch the film for themselves but at least the home video release of the film is moving forward somewhere. On top of that, the big Digimon Adventure reboot anime series will soon be returning to screens as well.

